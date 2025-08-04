Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 827 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,309,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,051,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,432,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,141,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,615,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,155,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of XBI stock opened at $85.93 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.