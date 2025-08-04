Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $39,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.30 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.72.
About iShares Core High Dividend ETF
The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
