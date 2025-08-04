Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $66,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 162,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.40 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.