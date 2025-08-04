Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 194 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 83.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of BMI opened at $181.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.85 and a 200 day moving average of $218.63. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $256.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

