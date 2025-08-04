Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $35,000 Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,524,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,691,000 after acquiring an additional 48,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 183,936 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 172,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELP opened at $8.68 on Monday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $856.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

