Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HGV. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.6%

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.65. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,977,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,270.60. This trade represents a 45.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 106.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.