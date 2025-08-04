Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Price

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOOS. Wall Street Zen raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,251,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $5,702,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $4,403,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 10.8% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,948,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 189,715 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

