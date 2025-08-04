Barclays Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $31.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 4.2%

NCLH opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.