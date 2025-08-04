Barclays Lowers Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $145.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFR. Evercore ISI raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.07.

NYSE CFR opened at $123.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

