Barclays Raises Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target to $15.00

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XPRO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

XPRO stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Expro Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $422.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expro Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expro Group by 206.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 74,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expro Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expro Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 159,411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expro Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 58,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Expro Group by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

