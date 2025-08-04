Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. On average, analysts expect Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.5%
Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
