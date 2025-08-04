Bayforest Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Bayforest Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,684,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank set a $46.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.37.

NYSE RRC opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92. Range Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In other news, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $475,777.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,421.82. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $168,672.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,706.08. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

