Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after buying an additional 374,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,325,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 730,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after buying an additional 331,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,016,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after buying an additional 200,346 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.71 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,032.33. This trade represents a 5.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Laderman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.24 per share, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,562.40. This trade represents a 13.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51. Kemper Corporation has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $73.01.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

