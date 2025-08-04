BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $38.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCE. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 90.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. BCE has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $36.17.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 565.0%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 488.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 2,459.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

