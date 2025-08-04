BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) versus Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Critical Analysis

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BE Semiconductor Industries and Axcelis Technologies.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 4 1 2 2.71 Axcelis Technologies 0 4 1 0 2.20

Axcelis Technologies has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.91%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Axcelis Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $657.41 million N/A $196.93 million $2.31 58.35 Axcelis Technologies $1.02 billion 2.17 $200.99 million $5.46 12.59

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries. Axcelis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 28.10% 34.64% 14.08% Axcelis Technologies 18.58% 18.55% 13.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Axcelis Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Die Attach, Packaging, and Plating. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. It also provides plating equipment, such as tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

