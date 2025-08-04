Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $192.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.20. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.88 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 67.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 85.2% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 406,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 187,226 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 28.1% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 91,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.