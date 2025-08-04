Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Price

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $263,407.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,387.42. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland bought 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $82,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 133,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,416.50. This represents a 0.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,964. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 432.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

