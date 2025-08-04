Best Apparel Stocks Worth Watching – August 1st

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, and Walmart are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventory of clothing items that manufacturers, distributors or retailers hold to meet consumer demand. They encompass all styles, sizes and colors of garments stored in warehouses, distribution centers or retail outlets. Effective management of apparel stocks helps prevent overstocking, minimize stockouts and control carrying costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $15.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $953.38. 1,188,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,552. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $984.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $983.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $793.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.40. 2,119,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,532. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $486.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $406.11 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.68. 6,022,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,081,777. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

