Better Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:BEEN) versus Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Head to Head Review

Better Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:BEEN – Get Free Report) and Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kornit Digital 0 1 3 1 3.00

Kornit Digital has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 78.02%. Given Kornit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kornit Digital is more favorable than Better Environment Concepts.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A Kornit Digital -4.19% -0.75% -0.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Kornit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Better Environment Concepts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kornit Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kornit Digital $203.82 million 4.35 -$16.80 million ($0.18) -103.61

Better Environment Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kornit Digital.

Summary

Kornit Digital beats Better Environment Concepts on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Environment Concepts

Better Environment Concepts Inc. operates as an energy consulting company in the United States. It acquires interests in, or participates in the creation of projects while providing financial, management, and technical support to development stage businesses, primarily in the green or alternative energy industry. It focuses on developing four energy projects. The company was formerly known as Unidigitel Inc. and changed its name to Better Environment Concepts Inc. in June 2009. Better Environment Concepts Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services. The company's products and services include direct-to-garment printing platform for smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and system upgrade kits, maintenance and support, consulting, and professional services. It serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

