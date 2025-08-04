Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.95) per share and revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 790.07%. On average, analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCYC opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $553.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 156.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 276,671 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,088,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

