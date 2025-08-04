Bigcommerce (NASDAQ:CMRC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Bigcommerce (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMRC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bigcommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bigcommerce from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Bigcommerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bigcommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bigcommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

CMRC opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Bigcommerce (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bigcommerce by 8,196.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bigcommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bigcommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bigcommerce by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bigcommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

