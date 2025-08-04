Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $387.00 to $409.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO opened at $284.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $211.43 and a 1 year high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,370,000 after buying an additional 374,269 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 136.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 372,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after acquiring an additional 214,705 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 560,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,138,000 after acquiring an additional 181,829 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22,131.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 147,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,008,000 after purchasing an additional 147,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,608,000 after purchasing an additional 130,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

