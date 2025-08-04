Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $194.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $187.00 to $194.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.63.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $131.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $213.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Biogen’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 416,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 105,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after buying an additional 81,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

