Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $219.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $208.00 to $219.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.63.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $131.95 on Friday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $213.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 739,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,863,000 after acquiring an additional 341,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

