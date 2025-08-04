BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Leerink Partners set a $112.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $107.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 234.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

