Biotech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 1st

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that use biological research and technology to develop products such as drugs, vaccines, diagnostics, and genetically modified organisms. Because these firms typically spend heavily on R&D and must navigate lengthy clinical trials and regulatory approvals, their share prices can be highly volatile. Investors in biotech stocks seek exposure to potentially groundbreaking therapies but must be prepared for the sector’s elevated risk and reward profile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $460.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.31. The company has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.04. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.50. 2,162,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.96. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90.

