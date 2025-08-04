Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a C$7.50 price target on Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Insider Transactions at Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 119,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$884,583.00. Also, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total value of C$188,672.00. Insiders have sold a total of 146,800 shares of company stock worth $1,075,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TSE:BIR opened at C$6.64 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.53 and a 52 week high of C$7.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 700.63%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

