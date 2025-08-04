Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,146,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud makes up 1.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $71,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,885,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,263,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,329,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 45,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackbaud by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,168,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLKB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $581,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,706.52. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,104.24. This trade represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $65.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $281.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.48 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 61.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

