BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 108,525.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

