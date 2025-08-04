Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 6,098 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $41,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $192.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average is $189.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.