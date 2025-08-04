Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 285.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $54,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.8%

JLL stock opened at $265.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.11 and a 200 day moving average of $247.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

