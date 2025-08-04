Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $21,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $435.72 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $435.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

