Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 45,457 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,457 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $41,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2,460.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 87,927 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.14.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $493.77 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $258.85 and a 12 month high of $499.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.