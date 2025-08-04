Blair William & Co. IL Sells 20,171 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 804,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $65,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after buying an additional 2,164,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,889 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $87.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

