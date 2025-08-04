Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Shares of BE stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 921.23 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $40,209.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,673.14. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $91,855.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,636.12. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

