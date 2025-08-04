Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $221.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.97. The firm has a market cap of $167.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.48. Boeing has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

