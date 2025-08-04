Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Receives $117.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 277,716 shares of company stock valued at $28,933,644 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,653 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,595,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,790,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,410,422,000 after buying an additional 1,893,012 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.93. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

