Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYDGF. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $778.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.70 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 2.83%.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
