Bravias Capital Group LLC Buys 161 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bravias Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bravias Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $133.04 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.93.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

