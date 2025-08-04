Bravias Capital Group LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bravias Capital Group LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Bravias Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,739 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% in the first quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,668,000 after purchasing an additional 976,227 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,207,000 after acquiring an additional 518,274 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $192.76 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

