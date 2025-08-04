Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. On average, analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.69.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

In related news, COO Adam O’farrell sold 3,817 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $40,651.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 527,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,923.85. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 27,749 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $295,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,077,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,780,295.30. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,376 over the last ninety days. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Bridge Investment Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

