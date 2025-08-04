Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,000 shares, anincreaseof1,212.5% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BAERW opened at $0.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

