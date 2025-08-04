Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,000 shares, anincreaseof1,212.5% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ BAERW opened at $0.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29.
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridger Aerospace Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.