Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Brink’s Stock Performance
Shares of BCO stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $115.91.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 3.29%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.
About Brink’s
The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.
