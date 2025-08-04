Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $115.91.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 3.29%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

About Brink’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 175.6% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.