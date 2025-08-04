Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target at $71.50

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BUD stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.