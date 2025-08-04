Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Price Target at $36.38

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baxter International from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baxter International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

Get Baxter International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Baxter International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baxter International Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,273,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 130,169 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.7% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 82.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.8% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 183,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -226.67%.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.