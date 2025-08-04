Brokerages Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Target Price at $159.42

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $130.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.68. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

