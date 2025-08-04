Brokerages Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price at $1.70

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Chegg alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHGG

Chegg Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Chegg has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 93,528 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,874,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 492,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.