Brokerages Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT at $23.45

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 2.4%

LEVI opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,180,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,967 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,714 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 511.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,046 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 106,281 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

