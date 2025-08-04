Brokerages Set Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) PT at $538.80

Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $538.80.

A number of analysts have commented on MCO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total value of $741,365.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,238.38. This represents a 51.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,699.52. The trade was a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,593 shares of company stock worth $4,382,984. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Moody’s by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO stock opened at $501.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.27. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

