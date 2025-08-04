Brokerages Set Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Price Target at $157.13

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,592.73. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

